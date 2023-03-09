Tennis Hall of Fame names Faber CEO, McEnroe president

NEWPORT – The current head of the United States Tennis Association Foundation and a past French Open doubles champion will comprise the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s new leadership.

The hall of fame announced Thursday that Dan Faber, who has led the USTA Foundation for the last decade, has been named the nonprofit sports exhibitor’s new CEO. He formally succeeds Todd Martin, who resigned on Jan. 1 to become the head of tennis for Charleston, S.C.-based tennis assets owner Beemok Capital.

Patrick McEnroe, a prominent tennis commentator for ESPN who’s 10-year playing career includes winning the 1989 French Open doubles title alongside Jim Grabb, will be the hall of fame’s new president. McEnroe is also the youngest brother of famed tennis hall of famer John McEnroe.

“I’m excited to work with Dan and Patrick in their new roles at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” Hall of Fame Honorary President and Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters said in a statement. “Both are passionate ambassadors of our sport, and bring valuable industry knowledge and experience. I’m looking forward to expanding the horizons of the Hall of Fame alongside them.”

The hall of fame says Faber brings more than 20 years of tennis industry experience to the organization. In his time leading the USTA Foundation, Faber, the hall of fame said, has increased the foundation’s revenues by $14 million. He also helped the foundation enhance its brand recognition by creating relationships with sports industry leaders, tennis players and business executives.

In his new role in leading the hall of fame, Faber will partner with the executive board, board of governors and staff to further the nonprofit’s mission to preserve tennis history.

“Throughout my life, I have been passionate about tennis and education,” Faber said in a statement. “As I look at all the International Tennis Hall of Fame does for the sport in storytelling, preservation and global outreach, I am very excited at the opportunity to inspire leaders on and off the court through the history of the game and its champions.”

McEnroe, who also was the USTA’s general manager of player development from 2008 through 2014, as new president will be responsible for leading the execution of the hall of fame’s mission, with a heavy emphasis on relationships and partnerships in the tennis realm. McEnroe will still be a match analyst with ESPN during the network’s grand slam coverage, such as The Championships Wimbledon, The French Open and the U.S. Open.

“Throughout my career, I’ve long appreciated the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s mission to preserve and promote the history of tennis, and share the fun side of the sport” McEnroe said in a statement. “I’m energized about and looking forward to the opportunity to help lead and advance this mission, especially as we look forward to presenting the ultimate honor in tennis to the next generation of Hall of Famers.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.