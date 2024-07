Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. earned a $259 million profit in the second quarter, down from $263 million one year prior, the company said Thursday. The company posted earnings per diluted share of $1.35, compared with $1.30 a year prior. The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion, an

The company posted earnings per diluted share of $1.35, compared with $1.30 a year prior.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion, an increase from $3.42 billion the year prior. This fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $3.55 billion.

"In the quarter, our team delivered higher revenue, earnings per share, and cash flow," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Aviation and Bell, we continued to execute on key programs, including the Citation Ascend and FLRAA."

The company’s Textron Aviation segment, which manufactures jets and commercial turboprop planes, reported a profit of $195 million, up $24 million from a year ago, reflecting higher volume.

The company’s Bell segment, which manufactures helicopters, reported a profit of $82 million, up $17 million from last year's second quarter. That was largely due to a favorable impact from performance of $39 million, which included lower research and development costs.

The Textron Systems segment reported a profit of $35 million, a dip from $37 million one year prior.