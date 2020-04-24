Robert I. Burke | Pot au Feu owner; Independence Trail creator

We donned masks, gloves, shoes and hair bonnets, safety glasses and a full-length moon suit taped at the wrist and ankles. We stepped into the intensive care unit fearing an unknown disease that was killing one of our servers.

That was not last week; it was more than 35 years ago – the disease was AIDS.

Through five decades, we have been to the crisis rodeo: HIV, heroin, alcoholism, suicide, cocaine, crashes, Vietnam, burning to the ground in ’74, the Blizzard of ’78, bankruptcy court in ’83, a half dozen hurricanes, a couple of blackouts, one tornado, Y2K, 9/11, the crash of ’08, innumerable parking bans, disco and Yelp.

The secret?

Rule 1. Never change anything: the French onion soup, pâté, bread, vinaigrette and most of the rest of the menu are the same as the 1970s.

Rule 2. Change everything: Buy 60,000 disposable gloves, take the blackboard off the wall it’s been on for five decades and write “Curbside Pickup” and hang it outside. Buy thousands of bags and takeout containers before they are gone. Get masks – reusable ones that can be sanitized. Retrain your team.

Rewire the point-of-sale terminals, redo the website. Learn how to turn it off when ordering goes crazy. Oops. Learn Zoom. Schedule live jazz performances from Paris with curbside dinner pickup in Providence.

Transform your entire business literally overnight. Notes to self – breathe, think, have a glass of wine, eat a good meal, think some more, get some sleep, figure it out, be brave. Remember your motto – “There’s always a way!”