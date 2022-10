Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Does your company offer new employees on-the-job training? Yes: 100% No: 0% Is it important for you to know how your employees learn? Yes: 80% No: 20% Who at your company trains new employees? Fellow department leads: 40% Department employees: 40% Executive leadership: 20% Outside partners: 0% Our company does not offer on-the-job training: 0%…