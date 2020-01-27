Twin River enters into two sports betting partnerships in Colorado

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings has entered into partnerships with DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group to operate the company’s planned sports betting operation in Colorado.

The announcement follows Twin River’s completion of an acquisition of three casinos in Black Hawk, Co., as well as the announcement that the company has also received approval to have three sports betting licenses in Colorado.

Twin River says it will retain its third license for its own future use. The company works with International Game Technology PLC and William Hill in Rhode Island for its sports betting operations.

“Obtaining the right to three sports gaming licenses in Colorado will expand our footprint in the state well beyond our Arapahoe Park racetrack and off-track betting network,” said George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River. “These newly formed partnerships with DraftKings and FanDuel allow us to provide an unmatched sports betting experience to Colorado, not only with their mobile betting access, but also with an exciting DraftKings retail sportsbook location inside one of our newly acquired casinos.”

