Unemployment in Providence-Warwick area rises slightly in June

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 3% in June, an increase from 2.8% one month ago but still down from 3.2% in June 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in June was 3.8%, the same as a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were lower in June than a year earlier in 222 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, higher in 119 areas and unchanged in 48.

There were 21,345 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in June, down from 22,645 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 705,730, a decline from 707,909 from one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in June, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, an increase from 3% one month prior but a decrease from 5.1% in June 2022.

