URI’s ocean robotics hub feeds wave of innovation

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POOL PARTY: Rubber duckies are dropped into the test tank at the University of Rhode Island’s new Ocean Robotics Laboratory at an underwater ribbon cutting in June.  COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND/MICHAEL SALERNO
POOL PARTY: Rubber duckies are dropped into the test tank at the University of Rhode Island’s new Ocean Robotics Laboratory at an underwater ribbon cutting in June.  COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND/MICHAEL SALERNO

Inside a large test tank at the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus, a remotely operated vehicle recently sliced through a floating ribbon underwater. The unusual ribbon cutting on June 25 marked the formal opening of the Ocean Robotics Laboratory, a facility designed to centralize and enable the expansion of ocean robotics research on

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