URI’s ocean robotics hub feeds wave of innovation

Inside a large test tank at the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus, a remotely operated vehicle recently sliced through a floating ribbon underwater. The unusual ribbon cutting on June 25 marked the formal opening of the Ocean Robotics Laboratory, a facility designed to centralize and enable the expansion of ocean robotics research on the university’s Bay Campus. In the weeks since, faculty said the lab is already reshaping how URI attracts students, conducts research and builds partnerships with industry. “The inquiries are coming in every week,” said Stephen Licht, associate professor of ocean engineering. “People want to tour, they want to collaborate, they want to use the tank—and they want to know how quickly they can plug into what’s happening here.” Licht, who also serves as graduate program director for ocean engineering, said the department typically attracts about 400 undergraduate applicants annually. But the new facility is changing the quality of those applications. “It signals to incoming students that we’re serious about this,” he said. “We’ve seen it immediately in applications and in who is choosing to come here.” The Ocean Robotics Laboratory is part of a large $300 million, multiphase renovation of the Bay Campus, backed in part by $145 million in voter-approved bond funding. The work is intended to strengthen Rhode Island’s growing blue economy spanning ocean science, offshore energy, defense and marine technology. For Brennan Phillips, associate professor of ocean engineering at URI and a major contributor to the lab’s development, the renovation will help in moving ideas from the design phase to testing. “This is something that we’ve always been good at,” Phillips said. “But now we actually have the facilities to support what we’re already doing. It’s fuel on the fire.” Eight research labs once scattered across the Bay Campus now operate under one roof, he said, eliminating logistical barriers that slowed collaboration in robotics, sensing, autonomy and environmental systems. “Robotics is a team sport,” he said. “Every lab has something they’re good at, but they might need to borrow tools or platforms. Now everything is in one place.” That proximity has already changed the rhythm of daily research, allowing faculty and students to test ideas more quickly and share equipment without delays. “It’s made a huge difference in how quickly we can try ideas, discard ideas and work together,” he said. At the center of the facility is a 30-foot-long, 20-foot-wide and 15-foot-deep freshwater test tank housed within a two-story, 5,000-square-foot high-bay staging area equipped with a 10-ton bridge crane, dedicated davit cranes, overhead rail platforms and marine-grade power infrastructure designed to replicate shipboard conditions. For decades, researchers such as Phillips and Licht relied on a repurposed indoor swimming pool in another building. “It has served its purpose,” Phillips said. “But it is done.” The new facility allows researchers to conduct sustained, repeatable testing of multiple autonomous vehicles simultaneously – reducing costly field failures and speeding development before equipment ever reaches the ocean. For students, the impact is immediate as well. Faculty said the laboratory will allow undergraduate and graduate researchers to move projects from the workbench to controlled underwater testing far more quickly than before. Instead of waiting for access to shared facilities, teams can iterate repeatedly in the tank before taking equipment into Narragansett Bay, giving students more opportunities for hands-on engineering while reducing cost and risk. That change is expanding the kinds of research faculty can undertake, according to Licht. “Having a dedicated setup means you can come in day after day and keep testing without constantly resetting the system,” Licht said. He pointed to applications ranging from underwater robotic manipulation to environmental restoration, including technology being developed to help transplant deep-sea corals in the Gulf of Mexico, where the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill left the ecosystem decimated. “That kind of sustained experimentation – hundreds of tests over weeks or months – that’s only possible now,” Licht said. The expanded capabilities are attracting attention beyond the university. “We’re already seeing a lot of external interest,” Phillips said. “Companies are asking what it takes to work with us, how they can engage students, and how quickly they can get involved in testing here.” University officials expect the facility to strengthen URI’s competitiveness for federal research funding tied to ocean science, autonomous systems and climate technologies, while also creating new partnerships with industry and government agencies. Phillips described the robotics lab as a “three-legged stool” connecting academic research, commercial industries such as offshore wind and maritime technology, and defense-related applications. “We can address all of those different markets,” he said. “If one sector slows down, the others continue to create opportunities for research and workforce development.” He said Rhode Island is positioned to build on models established in other coastal innovation hubs, while sharpening its focus on autonomy and next-generation robotics. “It’s not necessarily that the robots will get bigger,” Phillips said. “It’s that the innovation will get bigger.” Beyond research outcomes, Licht said the facility changes how URI is perceived in collaborations with other institutions. “Now we can say: here is the facility where things actually happen,” he said.