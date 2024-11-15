Vatn Systems raises $16.5M in seed funding

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PORTSMOUTH – Defense technology company Vatn Systems has raised $16.5 million in seed funding

to advance autonomous underwater vehicles for the U.S military.

The funding round, which was oversubscribed from $13 million, was led by

DYNE Ventures, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, RTX Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Propeller Ventures, SAIC Ventures, Cubit Capital, Fortitude Ventures and existing investors that include Centre Street Partners, The Veteran Fund, Blue Collective and Decisive Point.

"Vatn Systems is on a journey to redefine naval warfare by building low-cost, high-speed, autonomous underwater vehicles that can be deployed at scale as force multipliers," said Nelson Mills, CEO and co-founder of

Vatn Systems. "This funding enables us to advance our strategy to expand our team and set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to bring our autonomous underwater vehicles to market next year."

Founded in April 2023, Vatn Systems

is a defense technology company that builds affordable modular autonomous underwater vehicles that can be deployed at scale for the U.S. military and allies.

The vehicles are designed to allow customers to deploy effects at scale against undersea and surface targets. Bridging the gap between AUVs and torpedoes, Vatn's design and in-house Inertial Navigation System enable precision delivery of a wide range of effects at ranges of almost 1,000 miles. Vatn vehicles use applied artificial intelligence to make decisions in real-time, and the systems also leverage machine learning to enhance navigation algorithms.

"Lockheed Martin Ventures' investment in Vatn Systems aligns with our strategy to invest in cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to provide innovative deterrence solutions to the U.S. and its allies," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "The development of autonomous underwater vehicles that collaborate in cooperative swarms, especially in challenging environments with limited communication, could be a game changer in completing sea domain missions."