Vatn Systems raises $16.5M in seed funding

PORSMOUTH-BASED Vatn Systems has raised $16.5 million in seed funding to advance autonomous underwater vehicles for the U.S military.

PORTSMOUTH – Defense technology company Vatn Systems has raised $16.5 million in seed funding to advance autonomous underwater vehicles for the U.S military. The funding round, which was oversubscribed from $13 million, was led by DYNE Ventures, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, RTX Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Propeller Ventures, SAIC Ventures, Cubit Capital, Fortitude Ventures and

