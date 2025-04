Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury has indicted two owners of a Warwick pain management clinic on health care fraud charges for allegedly defrauding government and private health care insurers, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom. Brandon Nowak, 32, and Jason Simmons, 33, both of Foster, have each been charged with conspiracy to

Brandon Nowak, 32, and Jason Simmons, 33, both of Foster, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and 14 counts of health care fraud, Miron Bloom said Monday.

They are officers and operators of Alternative Integrative Medicine LLC, doing business as Aim Health.

The indictment alleged that beginning in October 2020, Nowak and Simmons submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Managed Care, and four private insurers to collect payments for certain purportedly “medically necessary” services that were not provided to patients.

The indictment also alleges that patients were routinely informed that massage therapy was a service covered by their insurance providers when it was not. In order to receive insurance payment for massage therapy provided by a massage therapist, the defendants allegedly billed insurers for covered services such as acupuncture, physical therapy and evaluation and management office visits, none of which the patients received.

The defendants have also been accused of submitting claims for services such as infrared therapy, hot and cold therapy, therapeutic activity, and self-care/home management training that were not provided to the patients and for which AIM Health did not employ appropriate providers.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court on April 11.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dulce Donovan, with the assistance of Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. McAdams.