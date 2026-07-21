Washington Trust to open 30th branch in Bristol

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. plans to open its 30th full-service branch later this year in Bristol, expanding the bank’s presence in Rhode Island’s East Bay, the bank announced July 15.

The new branch will be located at 590 Metacom Ave. and will offer personal and business banking, mortgage and home equity lending, commercial banking, and wealth management and trust services.

The Bristol office will serve customers in the East Bay and southeastern Massachusetts.

“As we continue to expand our presence in the East Bay, we are excited to bring Washington Trust’s full range of capabilities to Bristol,” said Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III.

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Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the nation’s oldest community bank and has continued expanding its branch network in recent years. The Bristol location will become the bank’s 30th full-service branch.

Washington Trust reported $12.6 million in first-quarter net income earlier this year and operates branches throughout Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.