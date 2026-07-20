Wood River Health names new chief medical officer

HOPKINTON – Wood River Health, a health services provider based in the Hope Valley village of Hopkinton, has promoted Dr. Lisa Menard-Manlove to the role of chief medical officer.

Menard-Manlove has worked at Wood River Health for more than two decades, most recently serving as its associate medical director. In her new role, she will lead the nonprofit’s medical services, clinical quality initiatives and provider team while working to enhance patient-centered care, improve health outcomes and advance primary care delivery, according to the organization’s July 11 announcement.

“For more than 22 years, Lisa has cared for generations of our community’s families while helping Wood River Health grow and evolve. Her deep understanding of our patients, providers and mission makes her uniquely qualified to serve as Chief Medical Officer and lead our clinical team into the future,” Alison L. Croke, CEO and president of Wood River Health, said in a statement.

Shital Desai has replaced Menard-Manlove as associate medical director.

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Menard-Manlove earned her medical degree from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and graduated from the University of Rhode Island with her master’s degree in healthcare management.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and work alongside such a dedicated team. Our focus remains the same: providing high-quality, compassionate care and ensuring that patients have access to the services they need, when they need them,” Menard-Manlove said in the announcement.

Established in 1976, Wood River Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center providing care to 12,000 patients annually. The center offers services, including primary, dental and behavioral healthcare.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.