Woonsocket YMCA to close Jan. 1

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket YMCA, which has been a staple nonprofit in the city for more than a century, will close its doors permanently on Jan. 1. YMCA of Pawtucket CEO and President Jeff Merhige announced the closing in a letter to the community, citing financial strain with the organization and he confirmed the closure…