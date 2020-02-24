Workshop series to explore effects of trauma and stress on families, children

PROVIDENCE – A series of workshops focusing on the effects of trauma on children and families is set to begin next month.

The workshops, developed by Family Service of Rhode Island’s clinical trauma team, are designed for professionals who often work with people affected by trauma.

“Trauma touches people from all walks of life, in every city and town. By working together as a community, we can help our neighbors recover from trauma and lead stronger, more successful lives,” said Sarah Kelly-Palmer, Family Service of Rhode Island’s vice president of trauma and victims service. “FSRI is uniquely positioned to coordinate trauma-informed programming and create a new level of support for children and families.”

Scheduled workshops are:

Fostering Resilient Children, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Secondary Traumatic Stress: Recognizing and Responding to the Impact of our Work, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Reflective Supervision for Supervisors, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Understanding the Needs of Children and Families Exposed to Parental Substance Use Disorder, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All workshops will take place at Family Service of Rhode Island’s main office on Thurbers Avenue in Providence.

For details, visit familyserviceri.org/post/trauma-informed-workshop.