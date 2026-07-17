PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS AMY GONSALVES | 35 CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? Remaining relevant as the world changes – continuously listening, innovating and thinking strategically to meet today’s youths where they are. What is the best advice you have ever received? Be

PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS

AMY GONSALVES | 35

THE PROP

CEO, Boys & Girls Club of PawtucketRemaining relevant as the world changes – continuously listening, innovating and thinking strategically to meet today’s youths where they are.Be fully yourself – don’t fit into someone else’s version of leadership. My energy and enthusiasm are my strength, not something to dial back.Right here at Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, still doing the work that fills my cup every day.Food server at a senior living facility in Tiverton.Pizza strips!I started in journalism, but what I loved was connecting with people. That led me to the nonprofit sector.A microphone, representing bringing people together through fun (always up for karaoke!) and using my voice for positive change.