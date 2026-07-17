Are you concerned that about 3 in 5 General Assembly races will have only one candidate on the ballot this year?

This year, about three in five General Assembly races will have only one candidate on the ballot.
That’s up from 50% in 2024 and about 30% in 2022.
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In the 38-member Senate, there are only seven primaries this year.
Rhode Island is not alone in seeing growing disinterest in running for political office at the state level. But in a state where one party, Democrats, has long controlled the part-time legislature, growing lack of choice in elected officials weakens the democratic process.
“A democracy requires choice,” John Marion, executive director for Common Cause Rhode Island, told PBN. “If there is no choice, we don’t have a well-functioning democracy.”
Some states have turned to public campaign financing to attract more candidates.