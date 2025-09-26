Are you confident in R.I.’s plan to capitalize on tourism from next year’s World Cup matches?

By
-
THE NONPROFIT OCEAN STATE 2026 is seeking organizations to put on public events during the FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium next summer. Pictured is a food truck festival in New Bedford. / COURTESY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVALS OF AMERICA

Ocean State 2026 Chairman and R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa says Rhode Island will need roughly $4 million to $5 million to fully tap into tourism opportunities tied to next summer’s FIFA World Cup matches in nearby Foxborough, Mass.

So far, however, it is unclear where the funding will come from.

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

The nonprofit group was formed to help the state take advantage of a projected $330 million windfall.

The group recently started accepting “pre-applications” for a community grant program, touting amounts of between $1,000 and $500,000, but acknowledged it does not have any committed funding yet.

- Advertisement -

The group said its “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer” initiative is looking for community groups to help produce or promote events that include cultural festivals, public films, artistic performances, soccer clinics or tournaments or food-related activities.

Up to 1 million visitors could come to the region for the World Cup matches.

Are you confident in R.I.’s plan to capitalize on tourism from next year’s World Cup matches in nearby Foxborough, Mass.?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR