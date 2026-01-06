Hospitals mandating masks amid surge in respiratory viruses

PROVIDENCE – With respiratory illnesses on the rise, health systems in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts have issued mask mandates within their facilities. On Monday, Brown University Health, the state's largest health care provider, announced that it has updated its respiratory virus status to the "red" level, prompting a mandate for all patients, visitors and staff to wear level two surgical masks at all times starting today. The mandate comes in the wake of similar announcements by Care New England, Southcoast Health and South County Hospital. Influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are causing steep increases in emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and outpatient appointments, according to R.I. Department of Health data, with a number of deaths also confirmed. Since the start of respiratory virus season, which RIDOH begins tracking in early October, the state has confirmed 44 hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and and 147 flu-related admissions. Meanwhile, emergency department visits for COVID-19, flu or RSV have increased 8.78% over the beginning of the season, while outpatient visits for flu-like illness have increased by 7.1% within this same time period. RIDOH has also recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths and five flu deaths this season. Hospitals and public health officials are telling residents that it's not too late to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses and encouraging other basic hygiene and distancing measures to combat virus spread. "Brown University Health also reminds the public that it is not too late to get a flu shot," the health system said in its announcement on Tuesday, "and encourages everyone to wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick to help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.