Changes in R.I. hospitality scene in the new year

By
-
UP THE RANKS: Harrison Elkhay, middle, the new president of the Chow Fun Food Group, discusses menu specialties at 10 Prime Steak & Sushi with Executive Chef Brittany Muggle, left, and Dining Out columnist Bruce Newbury. / COURTESY CHOW FUN FOOD GROUP
UP THE RANKS: Harrison Elkhay, middle, the new president of the Chow Fun Food Group, discusses menu specialties at 10 Prime Steak & Sushi with Executive Chef Brittany Muggle, left, and Dining Out columnist Bruce Newbury. / COURTESY CHOW FUN FOOD GROUP
As we pass into a new year, there are still some leftover issues to resolve. Evidently, the pandemic is not finished with us, although we are long since done with it. The restaurants and bars in Rhode Island made a comeback in 2021. Upon closer examination, they never had fallen very far. If the industry…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display