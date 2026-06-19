Clock ticking on R.I. sludge disposal

Faced with a contentious election-year issue, state lawmakers not surprisingly chose the expedient study commission, this one for wasterwater treatment sludge disposal. It’s disappointing because state leaders waited until after regulators had already given air quality permits for a proposed North Kingstown incinerator and lawsuits were filed to decide to study statewide disposal options. The state’s primary sludge incinerator in Woonsocket is due to shut down in 2029. A new plant is needed and sure to generate opposition in any community. So why wait until a project has already received regulatory approvals to begin studying the proposed pyrolysis process and whether there are other affordable options? “[The sludge] needs to go someplace,” said Rep. Terri Cortvriend, D-Portsmouth. “But we have to get it right.” Indeed, but getting out ahead of regulators would have given lawmakers a better chance to build consensus on the best option. Now the clock is ticking with little room for delays or error.