Clock ticking on R.I. sludge disposal

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Faced with a contentious election-year issue, state lawmakers not surprisingly chose the expedient study commission, this one for wasterwater treatment sludge disposal. It’s disappointing because state leaders waited until after regulators had already given air quality permits for a proposed North Kingstown incinerator and lawsuits were filed to decide to study statewide disposal options. The

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