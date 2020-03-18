Closures, cancellations and postponements announced Wednesday

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said that cases of the COVID-19 disease in Rhode Island increased to 33 by midday Wednesday. She also announced that public schools are now planned to operate remotely starting March 23 for two weeks.

Around the country, employers and workers are beginning to feel the economic impact of the virus. Ford and General Motors Co. confirmed Wednesday that they are closing down all North American factories temporarily due to the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 18,000 Rhode Islanders had filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus.

The federal government outlined massive counter measures Wednesday planned to combat the economic strain of the slowdown caused by the virus, including a planned $500 billion to be distributed among Americans as soon as April.

Here are Wednesday’s closures and postponements in the Providence metropolitan area due to efforts to contain the coronavirus:

Postponements:

The Women’s Resource Center has postponed their 2nd Annual Butterfly Ball, originally scheduled for April 25 at Newport Beach House. The event will remain at the same venue, with a new date to be determined.

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is postponing five events. They include, on March 29: Judith Stillman and Friends; April 3-4: Beethoven & Ravel; and May 1-2: Verdi Requiem. New dates have not yet been finalized.

Closures:

The Emerald Square Mall is closing until March 29.

The common areas of the Warwick Mall have been closed until further notice.

The R.I. Public Transit Authority announced the temporary closure of the indoor public waiting area at the Newport Transportation and Visitors Center at 23 America’s Cup Avenue.

BayCoast Bank will be closing all branch lobbies. Drive-up lanes will remain open. All mobile and online banking services will continue to be available, according to the bank.

Cancellations:

The General Assembly has canceled all committee hearings through March 27.

The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission’s 35th Annual Rhode Island Statewide Historic Preservation Conference at CCRI Knight Campus and Greater Warwick on Saturday, April 25, has been canceled.

Extension:

Roger Williams University has extended its Fall 2020 enrollment reservation deadline from May 1 to June 1.

View PBN’s coverage of closures, cancellations and postponements announced Tuesday here.

Please submit announcements of event cancellations and postponements, as well as business and nonprofit closures, due to the coronavirus to Bergenheim@PBN.com.