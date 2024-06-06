College Hill colonial sale for $4.2M is 5th-highest ever in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A colonial on College Hill recently sold for $4.2 million, making this the fifth-highest home sale in the city’s history, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 10,300-square-foot brick home at 66 Cooke St. contains eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The East Side home was constructed in 1928, and it stands on 0.6 acres of land.

The two-story main residence features hardwood floors, ornate moldings, high ceilings and seven fireplaces, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller.

The entrance foyer is flanked by a wood-paneled library and a private office, the real estate firm said, and the living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, while the formal dining room seats 20 guests and looks over the backyard bluestone terrace and gardens.

The second floor of the two-story home contains the primary suite with its own bathroom and sitting room, while the lower level of the home features a bar, media room and a large wine cellar.

The property also features a separate carriage house with an apartment, a home gym, a laundry room and an oversized garage with space for several vehicles.

The estate was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $3.2 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent.

A non-Multiple Listing Service member represented the buyer, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

According to the warranty deed, a public record for the sale, the home was sold by Salvatore Eacuello Jr., of Providence, to 66 Cooke LLC, a limited liability company managed by William Brown, of Providence.

