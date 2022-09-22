Commonwealth Care Alliance opens Rhode Island headquarters

PROVIDENCE – Commonwealth Care Alliance officially opened its Health Rhode Island headquarters on Thursday morning, the organization’s first office in the state, located in Providence.

The pouring rain did not stop the Boston-based health care organization from holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of the building, a 12,000-square-foot office space that will be “the hub” of CCA’s operations in the state.

“As we enter our second year of operations in Rhode Island, we are proud to open this physical office space that will serve as the home base for the critical work our team is doing throughout Rhode Island,” said Christopher D. Palmieri, CEO and president of Commonwealth Care Alliance. “We made the decision to expand into the Rhode Island market because we firmly believe that individuals deserve choice when it comes to accessing affordable and comprehensive, whole-person care. We are confident our proven care model can and will make a difference in the lives of the Rhode Islanders we serve.”

Approximately 45 employees will work in the office, located in Providence’s Innovation & Design District at 3 Davol Square. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Mayor-elect Brett Smiley attended Thursday’s ceremony, which was followed by a reception in the afternoon.

“The opening of our Rhode Island headquarters is a testament to both our early success here in the Ocean State and our organization’s long-term commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive care to Rhode Islanders who need it most,” said Corey McCarty, general manager of CCA Health Rhode Island. “We are thrilled to call downtown Providence’s thriving Innovation & Design District home, and are eager to continue growing our workforce and membership in Rhode Island in the years to come.”

CCA is a not-for-profit organization that offers care for people who are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare and who have complex medical needs. It expanded in Rhode Island in late 2020 and launched its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Dual Eligible Special Needs plans in the state in January 2022.

It recently partnered with Lifespan Corp., the state’s largest health care system, with an agreement that allows CCA members to access health care at Lifespan facilities.

In addition to its Rhode Island expansion, CCA has recently expanded in California and Michigan, and currently serves more than 100,000 individuals, according to its website.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.