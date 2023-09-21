Condo within historic Providence building sells for $1.03M

PROVIDENCE – A residential condominium unit located inside the historic Nathaniel Bush House recently sold for $1.03 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The Unit #281A condo at 283 Benefit St. contains two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom across 2,300 square feet of living space. It features four fireplaces, two sets of 9.5-foot pocket doors and oversized windows with interior shutters.

The property, which comes with a reserved parking space, is located on College Hill in between the Providence River and the heart of Brown University, close to Memorial Park, the Providence Superior Courthouse and the Providence Athenæum.

The three-story brick building that houses the condominium was built in 1854, and the property retains its original hand-carved medallions, inlays gracing the hardwood floors and crown molding adorning the 12-foot ceilings, according to Compass Providence.

- Advertisement -

Stephanie Basile, a team lead and founding agent of the Compass Providence office, represented the buyer in the deal. The property was listed on behalf of the seller by Cidalia Barboza, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

According to the warranty deed, which is a public record of the sale, the unit was sold by Laurel Davis Huber, of Providence.

The home was purchased by Megan Ritter, of Boston, trustee of the 283 Benefit Street Nominee Trust, according to the warranty deed.

The unit was most recently valued by city assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.41 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.