Connect with loyal clients

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Sonya Janigian | Sonya’s Clothing owner Being in the retail sector for over 38 years, we have faced many challenges. None has been as impactful as the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve had to reinvent, redirect and dig deep to keep the passion alive. Setbacks such as this can deflate or fuel your business – the choice…