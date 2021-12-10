Connect with loyal clients

By
-
Sonya Janigian opened Sonya’s Clothing in 1983 in downtown Providence. A second shop opened in Cranston in 1991. The Providence shop closed a year later. Sonya’s has been located on Oaklawn Avenue since 2005.
Sonya Janigian opened Sonya’s Clothing in 1983 in downtown Providence. A second shop opened in Cranston in 1991. The Providence shop closed a year later. Sonya’s has been located on Oaklawn Avenue since 2005.
Sonya Janigian | Sonya’s Clothing owner Being in the retail sector for over 38 years, we have faced many challenges. None has been as impactful as the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve had to reinvent, redirect and dig deep to keep the passion alive. Setbacks such as this can deflate or fuel your business – the choice…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display