Cranston manufacturer seeking $410K in ‘rebuild’ tax credits for expansion

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston-based company is seeking a state tax credit to help finance a major expansion of its manufacturing facility, through a program overseen by the R.I. Commerce Corporation, which is expected to decide on whether to grant the state credit during a public meeting on Monday evening.

Miniature Casting Corp., which makes zinc die cast components that are used in medical, microwave, automatic and electronic technologies, applied for $410,000 in tax credits through the Rebuild Rhode Island tax credit program, according to a spokesperson for the quasi-public agency.

The company is seeking the tax credits to help finance a $3.1 million expansion, with a renovation plan that would increase its current space at 21 Slater Road from 8,500 square feet to 22,000 square feet. Per the rules of the Rebuild Rhode Island program, the tax credits become available to the company once the project is completed.

Miniature Casting Corp. said the project will allow it to expand its operations and hire more workers. The company, established in 1963 as the result of a merger between a Rhode Island jewelry manufacturer and a Canadian die cast company, moved into its current facility in 1989 in the Howard Industrial Park and now employs about 15 people, according to the company’s website.

Within the first full year after the expansion project, Miniature Casting Corp. will create 12 new permanent jobs in Rhode Island and $607,000 in additional annual earnings for the company, according to a report from James E. Thorsen, the director of the state Department of Administration. The expansion project at company is expected to create 17 construction jobs, the report said.

The Commerce Corporation estimated that during the construction period and the 12 years that follow, the expansion project would lead to about $362,800 in additional state tax revenue, the report states.

In addition to the request for tax credits, the board of directors of the R.I. Commerce is also scheduled to consider the approval of state Innovation Vouchers requested by Nautilus Defense LLC, a Pawtucket company developing advanced textile-integrated electronic systems for the Department of Defense, and a Newport-based company called CET Ltd.

The board is also expected to approve a tax stabilization incentive agreement reached by the town of Johnston and Amazon.com Services LLC, which would lock the company into an average of $7.2 million in annual taxes owed to the town for the company’s planned $290 million, 3.8-million-square-foot distribution facility.

