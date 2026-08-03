CVS to now fill pet medication prescriptions

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has expanded its prescription services to cover common pet medicines at 9,000 of the chain’s pharmacies.

Pet owners can present a physical prescription or have their veterinarian call the pharmacy directly to fill medications, including antibiotics, allergy treatments, flea and tick control, insulin and pain relievers, according to the healthcare company’s July 21 announcement.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner in our patients’ health care journeys,” said Sid Tenneti, CVS Health senior vice president and interim president, pharmacy and consumer wellness, said in the announcement.

Owners can access their pet prescriptions at CVS’ approximately 9,000 nationwide locations, including through in-store pickup or eligible delivery. Prescription management is also now available through the CVS Health app.

- Advertisement -

“With the addition of pet medication dispensing, CVS Pharmacy can now serve every member of the family. Combined with our convenient locations, extended hours, and broad range of health and wellness products, we offer a true one-stop destination for care,” Tenneti said in the release.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.