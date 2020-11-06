Dining Out: What’s in a name? During a pandemic, a lot

By
-
Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury
Who says there is no entertainment at restaurants in this time of COVID-19? The following encounter would have been quite entertaining if it were not so concerning. Restaurateur Ted Karousos was going through the combination welcome and state-mandated screening with a customer who had come in for lunch at his Blue Plate Diner in Middletown.…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR