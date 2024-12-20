Does the state share responsibility for the cyberattack that has temporarily shut down its RIBridges public benefits system?

State officials on Dec. 13 announced that a cyberattack has exposed the personal data of up to hundreds of thousands of residents who have used RIBridges public benefits programs since 2016.

The hackers have been identified by Deloitte, the manager of the hacked computer system, as the ransomware gang Brain Cipher. The hackers have demanded a ransom, which state officials have declined to comment on.

The computer system has been shut down but state leaders have urged residents who may be affected to protect their personal data, including Social Security and banking information.

Rhode Island residents filed federal class action lawsuits against Deloitte, claiming “thousands of class members suffered … financial losses resulting from identify theft, out-of-pocket expenses” and other costs.

Complaints were filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island and New York, where Deloitte’s headquarters are located.