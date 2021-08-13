Execs: R.I. casinos rebrand under Bally’s name is coming soon

PROVIDENCE – Could Bally’s Rhode Island or Bally’s Twin River be in the cards? How about Bally’s Tiverton?

Bally’s Corp., previously known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, is almost ready to rebrand its Rhode Island casinos with new names.

George Papanier, CEO and President of Bally’s, which owns and manages the Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel, said on Aug. 9 that the company is moving forward this summer with a plan to rebrand its 15 gaming destinations over the next 12 months, with the exception of Hard Rock Biloxi in Mississippi. It kicked off that rebranding campaign on Wednesday with new entrance signs that were installed at its Arapahoe Park horse track in Denver, now dubbed “Bally’s Arapahoe Park,” along with new signage and a new Bally’s branded player club reward program at the former Casino KC, reflecting its new name, “Bally’s Kansas City Casino.”

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island casinos said in an email on Friday that Bally’s is aiming for a name change at Twin River in Lincoln and the Tiverton Hotel Casino later this year, pending state regulatory approval.

“We anticipate rebranding our Rhode Island properties to Bally’s in the coming months as part of our company-wide rebranding effort,” said Patti Doyle, a company spokesperson. “We are working with our state regulators on their review, approval and timing of the transition. … We’ll have more to say when the transition occurs.”

Papanier said in a quarterly earnings call on Monday that the move coincides with Bally’s major rebranding of the regional Fox Sports networks, through a partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group after it acquired 21 of the channels in 2019. Company executives said it also dovetails with this ongoing rollout of the Bally Bet sports betting app in certain states. And Papanier said the rebranding supports the company’s effort to create a single national customer database.

“For the the next 12 months, all of our casinos other than Hard Rock Biloxi will be rebranded to Bally’s, increasing awareness of the brand and providing the company opportunities to send local customers to our destination casinos, as well as a national player database and incentive program,” Papanier said.

Steve Capp, chief financial officer, said the rebranding initiatives are already paying off.

“We are seeing an uptick in the Bally’s brand awareness,” Capp said.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings bought the Bally’s brand from Caesars Entertainment in 2019, and the company has since been making major investments, including one of its most recent pending acquisitions, the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas. Bally’s said at this point it has no plans to rename the Las Vegas casino.

Correction: Fixes attribution of statements in paragraph six to George Papanier.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com.