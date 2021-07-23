Federal pandemic aid can help now and the long term

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

While Rhode Island state leaders are focused on hoarding an estimated $1.1 billion in new federal pandemic aid, a different political dynamic is playing out in Massachusetts. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has been pressing the Bay State’s Democratic-led Legislature to spend some of that state’s $4.9 billion in anticipated aid on immediate needs. According to…