Fiesta Scoop serving unique flavors

When Haidy Zuniga and her family saw an ice cream business was for sale in North Providence, they had to scoop up the opportunity. Zuniga’s family owns a Guatemalan restaurant, so she’s familiar with the food industry. Although, she had no experience running an ice cream parlor – that is until Fiesta Scoop opened its doors on Charles Street in North Providence and in April, and then a location on Hartford Avenue in Providence in May. The ice cream shop separates itself from others with its menu that focuses on combining flavors from Latin American cultures. Indeed, Zuniga said one of the shop’s top sellers is coffee ice cream topped with mini churros. The menu also has items such as fried ice cream, strawberries and cream, and mangonada, which is mango sorbet topped with mango slices, chamoy and tajin. “We saw the chance to bring something different to the community,” Zuniga said. “We’re not just a traditional ice cream shop.” Zuniga and her husband also saw the business as a chance to get their kids involved. One of Zuniga’s daughters, who is in Johnson & Wales University’s baking and pastry arts program, concocts new sweet treats to serve while Zuniga’s son helps run the shop.