Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A coming together of Rhode Island seafood, an iconic venue and a cause that everyone can get behind promises to make for a memorable evening. On Aug. 18 at Fort Adams in Newport, Eating with the Ecosystem and the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative will present “Fishes at the Fort,” a fundraiser dinner and auction…