Five Questions With: Gerald Weinhouse

Lung cancer is known as the second-most-common cancer in the U.S. and the leading cause of cancer deaths, but because those with lung cancer don’t often feel symptoms, they may be unaware they have lung cancer. However, lung cancer screenings can detect it very early. Dr. Gerald Weinhouse, interim chief of pulmonary and critical care at Kent County Memorial Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about lung cancer and screenings.The point of lung cancer screening is to find lung cancer early. Lung cancer screening should be done based on your risk, not be directed by symptoms. The purpose of lung cancer screening is to identify it at its earliest possible stage when it is easiest to treat.In a recent national lung cancer screening trial, there was a 20% reduction in mortality. So, the chances of dying from lung cancer go down significantly if you’re screened and diagnosed early. If you wait too long and you have cancer and it starts to spread, then your chances of beating it go down sharply.The current recommendations are those between the ages of 50 and 80 who are current or recent smokers – having quit within the last 15 years – and people who have smoked a minimum of 30-pack years (one pack a day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years).Lung cancer is directly related to smoking practices.Smoking is the most common factor for increasing a person’s risk of developing lung cancer. In the U.S., radon exposure is another factor. There are also occupational hazards such as exposure to asbestos and burning coal. Smoking and genetic factors are responsible for 85% [of lung cancer diagnoses]. Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at castellani@pbn.com.