Five Questions With: Ross J. Gittell

AI integration is a strategic priority for our university. We are embedding AI across the academic experience so our students graduate with the skills that are in demand by employers and that will enable them to have impact. Faculty and staff are engaging with AI through professional education programs, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to incorporate AI meaningfully and ethically into their work.I encourage lawmakers to focus on policies that strengthen Rhode Island’s long-term economic resilience, and higher education is central to that work. Lawmakers can amplify this impact by supporting stronger partnerships between higher ed and industry and expanding access to lifelong learning. By allocating funding for workforce development, encouraging companies to upskill employees, and modernizing training and transition programs, lawmakers can help ensure that economic progress benefits all Rhode Islanders.These rankings are a validation of our obsession with student success. At a time when higher education has been facing the headwinds of demographic shifts, changing student expectations and increasing demands to demonstrate measurable outcomes, Bryant is succeeding because with every policy, with every project, we start with the question: “How will this advance student ­success?”Our Vision 2030 strategic plan positions the university as a leader in transformational experiential education, ensuring that Bryant’s ecosystem of academic excellence continues to deliver a top 1% return on investment for our students. Our strategy has led to dynamic changes on campus, including transforming classrooms into active learning labs, creating new infrastructure and programs to equip students with AI tools.Inclusion in the FIFA World Cup 26 Base Camp brochure is a proud moment for Bryant. The fact that our facilities meet the standards of the world’s most prestigious sporting event demonstrates to a global audience that Bryant is an institution of excellence and one that supports world-class achievement on and off the field. Given our proximity to several match venues, we believe that Bryant has a good chance of being selected.