Five Questions With: Stone Freeman

Stone Freeman is the new executive director of the Rhody Excellence Collective. The collective, which runs independently from the University of Rhode Island, was created with a goal of supporting URI student-athletes by facilitating legal and compliant name, image and likeness opportunities, as well as helping those athletes prepare for the future. Freeman spoke with Providence Business News about his goals for the collective.Time, effort, education and commitment. We are going to work tirelessly to educate our fans, supporters and contributors on the benefits of NIL opportunities for our student-athletes. Through commitments in both forms of one-time contributions and subscriptions to Rhody Excellence, we are working to build something that is sustainable year in and year out. We want to answer any questions and provide our fans and contributors with clarity on the good surrounding NIL. Over time, that commitment to educating our fans and contributors will lead to increased involvement and support.Coast to Coast Promotional Products is our parent company and we are in great hands! Together, we will have a significant advantage in our NIL store. Our presence within the state and around URI Athletics will help grow players' individual brands and cast a positive light on what NIL can do for young people.Our focus is solely on URI's men's and women's basketball programs. However, we are supporters of all URI student-athletes. That said, if brands, organizations, etc., are looking to access certain student-athletes or teams, we can help facilitate those opportunities. I would encourage those with further questions on this to reach out to us to learn more.The long-term goal is to include as many student-athletes as possible in the NIL space. Having said that, and to reemphasize my previous point, if brands and organizations are interested in other student-athletes outside of men's and women's basketball, we can certainly help in those conversations. My personal hope is that all student-athletes at URI use us as a resource to grow their personal brands. Unfortunately, not all student-athletes will receive NIL opportunities, but my team and I have an extensive background in NIL and are learning, too, each day. I want to make myself available to any student-athlete that wants to learn more about the space.We have seen a significant commitment to NIL over the last few weeks. The commitment has been substantial. We just announced our first $50,000 Matching Campaign thanks to the generosity of an anonymous contributor. That should illustrate the true potential we have with Rhody Excellence. We need to raise funds consistently and annually. This is not a one-year sprint to Rhody Excellence. All the dollars and cents add up. Major contributions catch eyeballs, but $10 subscriptions add up. It's not lost on us that $10 a month is $120 a year. For some, that's substantial and much appreciated on our end. Even smaller, one-time contributions will move the needle. This is a team opportunity. Something Rhody fans, supporters, alums, etc., can build together and be proud of. Ultimately, we have to build this in a manner that those involved feel appreciated.