Flexibility crucial for continuing ed classes

COLLEGES IN THE AREA have their fingers crossed that their adult-education and certification programs will remain relatively unscathed during the corona­virus pandemic, and in its aftermath.

For many schools that aim degree and enrichment programs at working adults, the transition to online instruction began years before COVID-19 arrived. That means the heavy lifting of the switch to completely online instruction had already been done, but it required some changes in the process and review of student work.

That was the case at Roger Williams University’s University College – what was formerly called its School of Continuing Studies – where degree and nondegree classes were offered in either a hybrid format or as a completely online experience long before the pandemic.

In a hybrid course, students do most of the work online, and meet with the instructor and their classmates regularly throughout the semester. Now all courses have moved entirely online, said Jamie Scurry, vice president for RWU’s University College.

The biggest change with COVID-19 isn’t the format or technology, Scurry said. It’s that the lives of University College’s 3,000 students have been ­upended.

“The transition to online wasn’t really a transition for our students,” Scurry said. “The transition has been their world has changed. [They’re] already working adults. So, [they’re] balancing work and school and family obligations and community. So now, the support of our students looks a bit different. You’re trying to do school. You’re trying to work remotely and you’re trying to possibly home-school your children.”

‘I have to imagine there is going to be an impact on our numbers. Life is in transition.’

JAMIE SCURRY, Roger Williams University’s University College vice president

Flexibility with students is key, she said, and an understanding that people are living in a stressful environment and their needs may change.

So far, Roger Williams University’s University College hasn’t seen a change in demand for registration for summer semester classes, she said. But the reality is there may be changes ahead, given the economic contraction.

“I have to imagine there is going to be an impact on our numbers. Life is in transition,” she said. “People’s spending patterns may look differently [in the future].”

Rhode Island College said it has not seen a drop in student participation in its certificate programs and adult-education courses, as well as its Intensive English as a Second Language course.

The start of new cohorts, however, has been postponed as the school evaluates its teaching methods and moves more courses online. “We are looking at an early June launch of new cohorts,” said Jenifer Giroux, RIC associate vice president for professional studies and continuing education.

At Providence College’s School of Continuing Education, 10-week online summer courses are still scheduled to take place. The college said it has also converted its “MayMester” and Summer I courses, which had called for varying amounts of in-person class time, to online exclusively.

The college has yet to make a decision on whether to hold a second summer session, which had been expected to begin in early July. Typically, the sessions are five weeks of in-person classes that meet twice a week. A PC spokesperson acknowledged that summer registration has been slow, but added that processing has been made more challenging because staff members are working remotely.

Johnson & Wales University said it was able to move some of its continuing-education degree programs and certificate programs online. But for other programs, it wasn’t possible. The continuing-education students enrolled in baking and pastry, and the culinary arts labs, were not able to meet, according to a university spokesperson. Those labs were postponed as a result.

The university expects to resume the labs for continuing-ed students in the fall. For undergraduates, those labs are scheduled to resume July 6. Summer camps, meanwhile, are still scheduled to run in July and August.

For Kelly Donnell, an associate professor of education at RWU’s University College, the COVID-19 pandemic has required some changes to each of her three courses this semester, but none that upset the pace or content of the instruction.

As the interim program director for the ESL teacher certification class, she is coordinating a class that will allow existing classroom teachers to gain a certificate to teach ESL. For these working teachers, the class had been conducted in a hybrid format. Teachers had been videotaping their instruction as part of their evaluation, but since they’ve all moved online with their own students, that’s had to be changed because the children cannot be videotaped while in a remote classroom.

So, the evaluation will be a combination of submitted materials, including a voice recording of the teacher’s instruction and submitted student work.

“We have brainstormed different ways that the same quality of evidence can be submitted,” Donnell said.

The situation has been challenging for everyone.

“Trying to find ways to build relationships with people who are understandably stressed” has been one of the most challenging things for Donnell, she said. “I want them to thrive. I want them to feel successful.”

Mary MacDonald is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.