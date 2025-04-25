Focused on the mission and the bottom line

2025 C-Suite Awards

NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES: Jack Blatchford

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island | Chief financial officer

FOR JACK BLATCHFORD, regularly overseeing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island’s finances goes beyond just dollars and cents.

More importantly, the Providence-based nonprofit’s chief financial officer is accountable for ensuring that the organization meets its mission: providing one-to-one mentorships to a diverse population of youths and their families. These relationships between adults and young people help mentees develop social-emotional skills, resilience and a positive outlook toward the future.

“At the end of a long, stressful day or week, knowing that the work we do directly benefits those we serve makes it much easier to go home, recharge and return with renewed energy for the next day,” Blatchford said.

Blatchford is responsible for managing the nonprofit’s annual budget of more than $4 million. The organization sustains itself primarily through its subsidiary, the Donation Center of Rhode Island, collecting clothing and household items, which it sells to outside vendors for recycling.

The revenue generated from this process provides more than 70% of the organization’s annual income while also benefiting the environment.

Before joining the agency more than 15 years ago, Blatchford was a certified public accountant in the for-profit sector. But he says he didn’t feel the same sense of reward working for for-profit businesses that he does now.

“It often felt like a grind [working in the for-profit realm],” Blatchford said.

Putting his skills and insight to work at the nonprofit were key factors in the organization’s success, particularly when it came to surviving through the COVID-19 pandemic. During the statewide shutdown, the organization secured a warehouse where it stored items that were donated but could not be sold since its buyer no longer needed the goods. As the pandemic extended, the nonprofit had to wait to get back to business.

“When I say that warehouse was packed from floor to ceiling, I’m not exaggerating,” Blatchford recalled. “As businesses slowly began reopening, we spent about six months filling tractor-trailer [trucks] bag by bag to move the product.”

Under Blatchford’s leadership, the donation center ensures that 3 million to 5 million pounds of fabric remain out of the landfill each year, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to sustainability. To safeguard a steady flow of income while so many other organizations were struggling, he also developed innovative fundraising methods, including organizing yard sales and leveraging new outlets such as Facebook Marketplace.

The organization’s textile recycling social enterprise model is thriving. Its annual revenue has increased by more than $700,000 since 2022 as a result.

Ultimately, this success means the organization has the financial means to provide mentoring and wrap-around services to more children and families across the state.

“We have experienced strong growth in donations and grants in recent years and we’ve significantly increased the volume of textile collections, reaching [more than] 4 million pounds annually,” he said.

Blatchford’s commitment and dedication to the mission is recognized and appreciated by his colleagues and peers. Executive Director Katje Afonseca appreciates Blatchford’s leadership, saying his expertise in financial projecting and strategic growth has been instrumental to the organization’s success and stability during uncertain times.

Additionally, Blatchford’s enthusiasm and conviction make him an invaluable asset, Afonseca says.

“Not only does he manage our organization’s fiscal operations, but he oversees our social enterprise with unwavering dedication, all while bringing a friendly and positive attitude to everything he does,” Afonseca said.

Blatchford appreciates the caring, nurturing environment at the nonprofit that allows him and his co-workers to achieve success. The organization prioritizes work-life balance, he says, and leadership is very supportive in recognizing that family and personal well-being come first.

“The flexibility here makes it easier to manage our time and find balance in our lives,” Blatchford said.

Through his efforts, the organization continues to grow and evolve as it nears its 60th anniversary. With a focus on financial accountability and innovation, Blatchford is a driving force behind the organization’s ongoing success, ensuring that young people can connect with caring, compassionate adults who can guide them today and into the future.