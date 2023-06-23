Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
For many, tech institute can’t come fast enough
The alarming notice appeared without warning on the town of North Kingstown’s computer system in April. A message said hackers had taken control of the town’s data, and town officials should contact them to discuss a ransom. What the hackers apparently weren’t aware of was that the town had taken steps to guard itself from…