Franchisee: Matt Banoub

By
-
STANDING ALONE: Matt Banoub is the new owner of the only Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting franchise in Rhode Island. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Franchisee: Matt Banoub Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting 835 School St., Suite 1A, Pawtucket The pitch: Germinator Rhode Island will offer a safe and nontoxic sanitizing and disinfecting service to commercial businesses and residents throughout northern Rhode Island and its surrounding areas. The company says it employs a breakthrough technology scientifically proven to help reduce…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display