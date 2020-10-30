Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Franchisee: Matt Banoub Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting 835 School St., Suite 1A, Pawtucket The pitch: Germinator Rhode Island will offer a safe and nontoxic sanitizing and disinfecting service to commercial businesses and residents throughout northern Rhode Island and its surrounding areas. The company says it employs a breakthrough technology scientifically proven to help reduce…