Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A young banker asked a retiring banker what the secret of success was in banking, to which the older banker responded, “Good judgment.” The rookie then said, “How do you get good judgment?” The older banker said, “Experience.” To which the youngster asked, “How do you get experience?” And the retiring banker said, “Bad judgment.”…