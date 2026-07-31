Hire problem-solvers

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Tom Bastianelli founded Warwick-based Signal Solutions in 2016. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Tom Bastianelli founded Warwick-based Signal Solutions in 2016. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Tom Bastianelli | Signal Solutions founder, lead engineer When I founded Signal Solutions, I was the entire company. Today, my business partner Matt Vincent and I lead a team supporting more than 80 businesses in New England. People ask about our growth strategy. The honest answer: there wasn’t one. There were three things we refused

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