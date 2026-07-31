Hire problem-solvers

When I founded Signal Solutions, I was the entire company. Today, my business partner Matt Vincent and I lead a team supporting more than 80 businesses in New England. People ask about our growth strategy. The honest answer: there wasn’t one. There were three things we refused to compromise on. •We’re a technology company, but the job is taking care of people. When a client calls, something is usually broken and their day is going sideways. Answer fast, own the problem end to end and follow up after its fixed. Nearly all our growth has come from referrals out of our existing client base; businesses telling other businesses how they’re treated. •Anyone can log an issue and pass it along. We look for people who can’t leave a problem alone, who keep going until they find the root cause. Skills can be taught. That instinct can’t. Our team has it, and it’s the single biggest reason clients stay. •You can’t fake curiosity. We hire tinkerers, the people with a server rack at home, always experimenting with something new. That kind of talent shows up in the work, and it keeps us ahead of the curve. Whatever your industry, figure out the two or three things you’ll never compromise on, then hire people who share them. Strategy changes every year. Standards shouldn’t.