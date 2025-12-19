Holiday hiring headache: ’Tis the season of uncertainty in search for labor

By
-
WHAT’S IN STORE: Rachel Grady, an Ocean State Job Lot floor associate, stocks the shelves at the discount chain’s Johnston store. The company says its holiday hiring started in October this year.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
WHAT’S IN STORE: Rachel Grady, an Ocean State Job Lot floor associate, stocks the shelves at the discount chain’s Johnston store. The company says its holiday hiring started in October this year.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Boutique owner Karen Beebe spent weeks trying to hire just one extra person ahead of this year’s holiday shopping season. For 19 years, Beebe’s shop, Queen of Hearts LLC, has sold handmade clothing and fashion items from a storefront on Westminster Street in downtown Providence. As with all retailers, the stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display