Hospitals find good, bad in hiring travel nurses

By
-
HELPING HAND: John Schreiber is one of about 50 travel nurses who have been hired temporarily to fill open positions at Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick. The use of travel nurses at hospitals has increased because of a labor shortage. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM/RYAN PICKERING
HELPING HAND: John Schreiber is one of about 50 travel nurses who have been hired temporarily to fill open positions at Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick. The use of travel nurses at hospitals has increased because of a labor shortage. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM/RYAN PICKERING
For most hospitals, employing travel nurses isn’t new: before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick typically had eight to 10 travel nurses – health care workers who travel from place to place to work temporarily at certain locations – in its workforce. Today, that figure is around 50. While not a huge…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display