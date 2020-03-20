How would you assess the job state and local officials have done trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus?

Rhode Island was ranked the “most aggressive” state in the country in trying to contain the spread of coronavirus, in a March 17 report from WalletHub.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo was quick to declare a state of emergency. She has temporarily shut down restaurant and café dining rooms and ordered the state’s public schools to shift to two weeks of remote learning.

She and municipal leaders across the state have moved to limit large gatherings of all kinds, but the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island and states across the country continues to rise.

Jobless claims tied to government efforts to limit the spread of the virus in Rhode Island had reached nearly 24,000 by March 19.

