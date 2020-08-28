Is South Kingstown doing the right thing by instituting fines to curb off-campus parties involving University of Rhode Island students?

SINGLED OUT? South Kingstown will impose fines on University of Rhode Island students who attend off-campus parties, and also on those who host them, as a means to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

South Kingstown on Aug. 26 announced fines on University of Rhode Island students who attend off-campus parties and on those who host them. The town manager’s executive order is designed to curb COVID-19 outbreaks among college students as they return to the URI campus.

Anyone hosting an off-campus party in town will be fined $500 and those attending such parties will be fined $250. The order will impose liability on landlords, tenants and parents if they have co-signed a lease.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island condemned the executive order, calling it an “extraordinary abuse of municipal powers.”

What do you think?

