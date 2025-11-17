Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – The region’s electric grid is expected to meet consumer demand this winter, ISO New England announced Monday. Aided by forecasts for a milder season following last winter’s harsh cold snap, the company said it expects no shortages this upcoming season. Winter electricity demand is projected to peak around 20,000 megawatts under normal conditions,

Winter electricity demand is projected to peak around 20,000 megawatts under normal conditions, ISO said, rising to about 21,100 megawatts during extreme cold. This is similar to last year’s January high of 19,607 megawatts and well below the all-time winter peak of 22,818 megawatts set on January 15, 2004, the company added.

The grid is expected to have roughly 31,000 megawatts of available capacity this winter, including demand response programs, the new Vineyard Wind project, and imported power via the New England Clean Energy Connect line.

Both projects are expected to be online this winter and are included in the company's assessments, ISO said.

This season also marks the first use of ISO-NE’s Probabilistic Energy Adequacy Tool to assess shortfall risk against the Regional Energy Shortfall Threshold. The analysis found no REST violations, according to ISO.

“We’re well-prepared heading into winter,” said Stephen George, ISO New England’s vice president of system operations and market administration. “Our enhanced forecasts and operating tools give us confidence in the system’s ability to meet electricity demand across New England.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a slightly warmer winter for southern New England, with the rest of the region seeing near-normal temperatures and precipitation.

Last winter's cold snap tested the system with prolonged frigid temperatures, but ISO said it handled the demand without major disruptions.

ISO New England manages the region’s electric grid, including throughout Rhode Island.