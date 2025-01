Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Starting on May 1, JetBlue Airways Corp. will offer daily flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to New York City, the R.I. Airport Corp. announced Wednesday.

The flights will go to John F. Kennedy International Airport with fares starting at $49. They are scheduled to depart from T. F. Green each day at 7 a.m. and will arrive at JFK at 8:09 a.m. Flights will return to Rhode Island each evening, departing from JFK at 10:20 p.m. and arriving at 11:31 p.m.

JFK is the sixth busiest airport in the U.S., with 62.8 million passengers traveling through the airport in the 12 months ended September 2024, according to a press release. JFK offers nonstop flights to 195 cities in 80 different countries.

The flights from T.F. Green to JFK will be on JetBlue’s Airbus 320, which has 162 seats. JetBlue flies to 31 countries from its terminal at JFK.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com