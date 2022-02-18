Jury still out on effort to diversify R.I. judiciary

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

William J. Trezvant grew up surrounded by Black lawyers and judges, thanks to his dad’s leadership of the Newport chapter of the NAACP. Those early role models inspired Trezvant, who is also Black, to become a lawyer and a judge. “I always say I had a goal of becoming an attorney and a dream of…