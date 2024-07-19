40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Melissa Bouchard | 39 Co-founder and CEO, Fusion3 Consulting What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? The gap in hands-on practical knowledge. Many recent college graduates and career changers lack the specific skills that employers need. To address this challenge in

40 Under Forty Awards 2024

Co-founder and CEO, Fusion3 ConsultingThe gap in hands-on practical knowledge. Many recent college graduates and career changers lack the specific skills that employers need. To address this challenge in the ServiceNow industry, we have strategically partnered with St. Michael’s Learning Academy to integrate the ServiceNow curriculum into academic programs. This collaboration provides college students and those transitioning careers with the opportunity to gain industry-specific knowledge and earn ServiceNow certifications as part of their education.To bet on myself.Working for a local day care provider caring for children aged 6 and younger.Not to be afraid to fail and to embrace trying new things often.“The Watcher” on Netflix.I prefer a mix of podcasts and short, summarized news articles.