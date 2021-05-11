New East Providence wastewater contract offers $250K annual savings

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city will save $250,000 a year thanks to a newly negotiated contract for wastewater operations, according to a news release.

The new agreement with Suez Water Environmental Services Inc. approved by the City Council on May 4 is estimated to save $2.5 million over the life of the contract. It ends an 18-month negotiation period for wastewater services, the release stated.

The new contract does not change the level of service but saves money by using “innovative technologies,” according to Suez.

The contract also includes an annual $1 million maintenance and capital improvement budget, as well as new equipment and technology to improve odor and reduce blockages, the release stated.

The city wastewater system spans 133 miles of sewer, with 27 sewer pumps and 3,216 sewer manholes. The East Providence Water Control Facility handles about 6.7 million gallons of wastewater per day, and up to 14.2 million gallons at its peak.

